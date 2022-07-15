Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 269,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,650,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

