Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 280 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,290 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NYSE:NEP opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

