Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Hess Midstream worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,615 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 233,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,535,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

