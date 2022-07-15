Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,265,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.