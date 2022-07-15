Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $5,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $511.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

