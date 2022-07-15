Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

