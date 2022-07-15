Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.