Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $42.42. 604,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,260,877. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

