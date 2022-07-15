Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 7,182 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 872 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.69.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

