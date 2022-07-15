Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

