Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.10. 74,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

