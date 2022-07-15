Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Up 20.9%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 65,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 89,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.47 million and a PE ratio of -26.19.
Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)
