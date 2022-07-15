Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Up 20.9%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 65,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 89,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.47 million and a PE ratio of -26.19.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

