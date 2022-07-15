MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.33. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 457 shares traded.

MYTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

The stock has a market cap of $907.44 million, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

