MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Societe Generale

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of MYTE opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

