Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shares of MRAAY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 329,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,299. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

