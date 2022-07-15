Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of MRAAY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 329,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,299. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.
About Murata Manufacturing
