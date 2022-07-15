MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €214.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($214.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($230.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($199.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($194.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($232.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €238.00 ($238.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €175.60 ($175.60) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €178.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.20. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €159.40 ($159.40) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($221.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

