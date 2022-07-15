Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MHGVY. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets cut Mowi ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Shares of MHGVY stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mowi ASA (Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.