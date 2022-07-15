Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.38. 47,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

