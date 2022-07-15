Morgan Stanley Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $12.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.25. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

