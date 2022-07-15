Morgan Stanley Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($57.00) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €36.88 ($36.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.30. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($23.88) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($134.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

