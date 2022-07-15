Morgan Stanley Raises Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target to €16.00

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

