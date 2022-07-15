Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MS stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 32,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 682,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

