Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

MS opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 198,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.7% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

