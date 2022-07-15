Morgan Stanley Lowers Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $22.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 6,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of $901.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of -0.60. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,537,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Hair bought 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $444,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,122 shares of company stock worth $1,846,271. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 500,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $8,757,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 394,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 144,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 597,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

