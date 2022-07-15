Morgan Stanley Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of DK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 25,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,277. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 425,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

