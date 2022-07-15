Morgan Stanley Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $21.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.82.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $3,013,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.