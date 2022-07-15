Morgan Stanley Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $46.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s current price.
BSX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:BSX traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,384. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific
In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,989 shares of company stock worth $1,080,725. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.