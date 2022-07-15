Morgan Stanley Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $46.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,384. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,989 shares of company stock worth $1,080,725. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

