Morgan Stanley Cuts Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Price Target to €3.60

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €4.20 ($4.20) to €3.60 ($3.60) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco BPM from €3.60 ($3.60) to €3.30 ($3.30) in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.45.

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Banco BPM has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

