Morgan Stanley Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $37.50

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. 31,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

