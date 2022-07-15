Morgan Stanley Cuts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $110.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of AKAM opened at $86.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

