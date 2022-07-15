Morgan Stanley Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $525.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $449.17.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $400.31 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

