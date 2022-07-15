Morgan Stanley Boosts L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €137.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIQUY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($138.18) to €145.45 ($145.45) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($157.27) to €160.91 ($160.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($168.18) to €170.00 ($170.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

