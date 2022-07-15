Morgan Stanley Boosts L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €137.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AIQUY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($138.18) to €145.45 ($145.45) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($157.27) to €160.91 ($160.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($168.18) to €170.00 ($170.00) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.
L’Air Liquide stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $32.99.
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
