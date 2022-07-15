Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $327.00 at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $364.00 to $327.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Shares of MCO opened at $275.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,519,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after purchasing an additional 549,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

