Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $275.20 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.69 and a 200-day moving average of $317.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

