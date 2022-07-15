MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Trading Up 1.7%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.36. 31,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 66,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.35.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

