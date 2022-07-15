MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 289.8% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ML traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 519,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

