Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,779.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($24.64) to GBX 1,859 ($22.11) in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. Mondi has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

