Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,859 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,072 ($24.64) to GBX 1,859 ($22.11) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MONDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($17.84) to GBX 1,700 ($20.22) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,779.50.

MONDY stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. Mondi has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

