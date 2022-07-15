Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $6,840,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock traded up $6.77 on Friday, reaching $166.69. 166,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

