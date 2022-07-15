Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.26. 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

