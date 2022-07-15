Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,907,200 shares, a growth of 176.1% from the June 15th total of 1,053,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 881.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MTLHF opened at $5.26 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.
About Mitsubishi Chemical (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHF)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.