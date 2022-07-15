Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,907,200 shares, a growth of 176.1% from the June 15th total of 1,053,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 881.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MTLHF opened at $5.26 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

