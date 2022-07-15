MintMe.com Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $210,104.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $210,104.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,890.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.68 or 0.05982033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00249154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00661402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00072635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00509348 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

