Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $211.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.82 and a 1-year high of $221.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.24.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.