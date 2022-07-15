Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 83,000 Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Forum Merger IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forum Merger IV by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at $2,095,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at $4,778,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter valued at $5,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMIV stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

