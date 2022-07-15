Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

FZT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

