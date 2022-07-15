Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2,742.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

