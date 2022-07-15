Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Mint Stock Up -11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Mint

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

