MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MinebeaMitsumi Stock Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:MNBEY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. MinebeaMitsumi has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

About MinebeaMitsumi

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

