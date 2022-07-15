Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating) dropped 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 7,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 31,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

About Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

