Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 30,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 136,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Milestone Scientific ( NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 54,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,486.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 88,362 shares of company stock valued at $76,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.